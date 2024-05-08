Chilling CCTV Footage of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Fatal Accident Surfaces

Sawai Madhopur: CCTV footage of the accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on 5 May 2024 in the Boli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan has surfaced leaving the viewers shocked.

Six members of the same family lost their lives in the accident. The Mukundgarh residents were traveling in a car from Sikar to Sawai Madhopur to visit Ranthambore Trinetra Ganesh Temple when a vehicle collided with a truck making a U-turn on the expressway near Banas culvert in Boli police station area of the district.

Sikar resident Manish Sharma, his wife Anita Sharma, Satish Sharma, Poonam, Santosh and Kailash died on the spot in the accident. Two children Manan and Deepali were injured in the accident. The Boli police station police, which arrived at the spot after the incident, sent the bodies for post-mortem done and handed them over to the relatives.

In the one minute odd CCTV footage of the accident, it can be clearly seen that the truck makes a sudden U-turn on the Expressway and collides with the car sideways.

After the accident, passersby standing near the truck on the side of the road are seen jumping over the railing and running away from there. The truck driver also absconded from the spot after. However, the Boli police station seized the truck within a few hours on the basis of information after the accident. The police team is searching for the truck driver.