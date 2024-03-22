Watch: With Nerves of Steel, Mother-Daughter Duo Fights off Armed Robbers in Hyderabad's Rasoolpura

Mother-Daughter Duo Fight off Two Robbers in Hyderabad's Rasoolpura, Accused Held

Hyderabad: Displaying presence of mind and courage, a mother-daughter duo thwarted a robbery attempt in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place at Rasoolpura under Begumpet Police Station limits of Hyderabad. Their bravery not only prevented the robbery attempt, but also landed both the accused in jail.

The CCTV footage of the video has also surfaced showing the mother-daughter duo bravely fighting off the miscreants. The video shows the two women, armed with nothing, but their determination springing into action to protect their home and each other. The mother and daughter confronted the intruders head-on. With nerves of steel, the duo stood their ground, refusing to succumb to fear.

The police said Amita Mehot lived with her husband Navratan Jain and daughter at Paigah Housing Colony in Rasoolpura. At around 2.15 pm on Thursday when Navratan was out and Amita, along with her daughter and maid were at home, two men--Premchand and Sushil Kumar-- knocked on the door saying they had come to deliver a parcel.

The police said Amita asked them to stay outside, however, Sushil, who was wearing a helmet entered the house and took out a gun. Premchand also followed him and went to the kitchen where he saw the maid and put a knife around her neck. The duo demanded Amita to give them all her valuables.

Within no time, Amita kicked Sushil back and her daughter, who came also started attacking Sushil. They started screaming while also trying to fight the miscreants back. Upon hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to help them. Premchand, who tried to escape was chased and caught by the neighbours, however, Sushil managed to escape.

The police said that Sushil was later detained by GRP police at Kazipet in Warangal district. A case has been registered against the two miscreants based on Amita's complaint. Initial interrogation revealed that Sushil and Premchand used to work in Amita's house almost a year ago. After they found out about the place where all the valuables were kept, they left the job. United in purpose, the mother and daughter emerged victorious with their neighbourhood celebrating their bravery.