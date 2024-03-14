Two Injured as Robbers Open Fire in Jewellery Shop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A group of unidentified assailants barged into a jewellery shop in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Thursday and opened fire when the owner and employees resisted the robbery attempt, police officials said. The incident took place in the Kodigehalli area of the city, they said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said the small shop is located in a "very interior area." “At least four robbers came on two motorcycles wearing helmets and wrapping their faces with clothes at around 11 am and fired three rounds leaving two people injured before fleeing the scene,” Dayanand said. They have left the weapon, a country-made pistol, used in the crime at the spot, he said.

The injured identified as Apooram and Andaram were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, police officials said. One was shot in the leg while the other received injury in his stomach. The forensic team reached the spot and initiated an inspection.

“A case has been registered and all efforts are being made to nab the culprits. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the commissioner said. The Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan also reached the spot and initiated an inspection.

