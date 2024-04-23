Many Trains Diverted or Cancelled due to Farmers' Rail Blockade at Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) : Dozens of trains are now being canceled and many trains are running late due to the permanent rail blockade near Shambhu border near Patiala in support of the continuous demands of the farmers. Due to this, the passengers are facing a lot of difficulties. Following this, trains are arriving late at the Ludhiana railway station.

Not only this, the trains running from here are also running late. The 12460 Vaishno Devi Kattra via Ludhiana Dhuri Jakhal New Delhi train is running with delay. Apart from this, 12903 Golden Temple Mail has been diverted to Ludhiana via Dhuri. Also, the routes of many trains have been diverted and also many trains are running late.

Trains running late by hours: At the Ludhiana railway station, the people traveling long distances are facing a lot of difficulties and the trains are also running late by five to seven hours. They used to cover the journey in three hours. They now have to cover that route in seven to eight hours. This is due to the diversion of trains reaching Delhi via Ludhiana.