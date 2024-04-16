Patanjali Case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Again Apologise; SC Says Not 'Off The Hook' Yet

New Delhi: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna appeared on Tuesday before the Supreme Court and offered to publish a public apology in newspapers, to wriggle out of a contempt charge against them for flouting the court order, in connection with misleading advertisements claiming cure for various diseases.

Ramdev and Balkrishna appeared before a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah. The bench conversed with them in Hindi. Justice Kohli told Ramdev that the court respects the work he had done to promote yoga, but the medication business is commercial and to sell their products, they are belittling and questioning the efficacy of the modern medicine system.

The bench told Ramdev that he had breached the court order when he held the press conference after the court passed an order in November 2023. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev and Balkrishna, said they will issue a public apology.

Ramdev said, “We are tendering unconditional and unqualified apology….” and added that it was not their intention to hurt anyone or commit contempt or violate orders of the court. He stressed that they actually have evidence-based proof, and they were talking about clinical evidence, but they should not have said all this.

Ramdev assured the court that he would do everything to ensure that it is not repeated. Balkrishna said 'yes' as per what Baba Ramdev said “we have clinical evidence”, but we are tendering an apology. Justice Amanullah told the founders of Patanjali that they cannot degrade other streams of medicine. Ramdev said that they made the comparison between Ayurveda and allopathy "in excitement", and it will not be repeated.

The bench told them that the judges had not decided whether to accept their apology. Ramdev says he is aware that several thousand people follow him, and he will be more careful in the future. The bench reiterated that they should not malign allopathy and stressed that the "law is the same for everybody".

The bench said, “We have not decided whether to forgive you or not”, and said they have violated court orders more than once. The apex court noted that the counsel, representing Ramdev and Balkrishna, submitted that they would redeem themselves and sought one week's time to revert to the issues discussed during the hearing. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 23.

The bench told Ramdev he is "not so innocent" that he was completely unaware of the court proceedings and added, “at this moment, we are not saying they're off the hook…”

The bench, in its order, recorded that Ramdev and Balkrishna will take some steps on their own initiative and unilaterally and their counsel requested for a week's time to come back to the court on the same, and directed them to be present before the court on the next date of hearing.

Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna were in the apex court regarding the hearing in the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved in connection with its misleading advertisements regarding cures for various diseases. Last week, the court had come down heavily on the Patanjali founders and also pulled up the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the Haridwar-based company.