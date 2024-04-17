Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Asks People to Vote for Party 'Which Establishes Ramrajya' in Country

Haridwar: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has appealed to the countrymen to vote and elect a government “which will carry forward our heritage, development, prosperity and our culture”. Ramdev said that the next government “should be capable of making India a strategic superpower to make it the world's largest economic superpower”.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of conclusion of Shivaji Maharaj Katha and completion of 30 years of his celibacy on the occasion of Ram Navami in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Ramdev said, “If we elect such a government which will establish Ramrajya, then the dreams of all Indians will be fulfilled”.

“Our spiritual life is governed by our Sanatan Dharma. But the country is run by the Constitution of the country and the Constitution of the country has given us the biggest right to vote. So vote for the nationalist government which is connected with the roots of Sanatan Dharma. Being a priest, I definitely vote. I would appeal to everyone to vote in the national interest. Choose such a government which will take our culture along with us while enriching our heritage, development and culture. To make India the world's largest economic superpower and be capable of becoming a strategic superpower,” he added.

“Ramrajya will come through excellence of our conduct. Ram is the purity of our conduct. Ram is also our incarnate power. Ram is also our god. We are descendants of Ram. We are the children of Ramakrishna,” he further said.

Swami Govind Dev while speaking on the occasion, said that everyone must vote in the elections. “Not even a single person should remain without voting. If someone does not vote, he should feel as if he has committed a sin,” he said.