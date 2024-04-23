'Even Listening To Hanuman Chalisa Becomes Crime Under Congress': PM Modi At Rajasthan Rally

Prime Minister in Rajasthan Rally

Tonk (Rajasthan): While addressing an election campaign rally here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and said that even listening to Hanuman Chalisa turns out to be a crime under Congress rule.

"Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule, it becomes difficult to follow one's faith under Cong," PM Modi said in the Rajasthan rally.

On March 18, a group of people and a shopkeeper had an altercation in Karnataka's Bengaluru over playing religious music during Azaan sparking a fresh political row with the BJP targeting Siddaramaiah government.

Reffering to the 'redistribution of wealth' remarks made by him at the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said it has angered the Congress and INDI Alliance so much that they have started "abusing" Modi everywhere

"I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the 'select' people," he said at a rally in Tonk.

"Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank politics of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere," he said while asking "why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies".

"It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done," he said, adding, "When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling".

Amid a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra," the Prime Minister reiterated that he had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people.

"When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance. I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?" PM Modi said.

Further, sharpening his attacks, PM Modi said that the thinking of Congress has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics. "As soon as the Congress government was formed at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to reduce the reservation for SC/ST in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims. This was a pilot project, which Congress wanted to try in the entire country. Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh four times. But due to legal hurdles and the awareness of the Supreme Court, it could not fulfil its plans," PM Modi said.

"The Constitution is completely against it. The right of reservation which Baba Saheb gave to Dalits, backward classes and tribals, Congress and INDI Alliance wanted to give it to Muslims based on religion. Amidst these conspiracies of Congress, Modi is today guaranteeing you from an open platform that reservations for Dalits, backward classes and tribals will neither be ended nor will be allowed to be divided in the name of religion. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.