6 Killed, 9 Injured in Collision between Pick-up Van, 2 Cars in UP's Ballia

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

6 Killed, 9 Injured in Collision between Pick-up Van and 2 Cars in up's Ballia

A family was returning from 'Tilak' ceremony in two cars when a pick-up van hit them from the opposite direction in UP's Ballia district. Six people, including two children, died on the spot while those who were stated to be critical were referred to Varanasi.

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Six people, including two children were killed and nearly nine were injured in a collision between a pick-up van and two cars in Bairia area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours near Sughar Chhapra turn of Bairia. The victims were returning from a 'Tilak' ceremony in Masumpur under Khejuri police station area. A few of the injured were stated to be in critical condition and were referred to Varanasi while the six bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Gupta, Ranjit Sharma, Yash Gupta, Raja Gupta and Rajendra Gupta. The identity of one person is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said that the 'Tilak' ceremony of Bhagwanpur resident, Anvat Gupta's daughter was held on Monday. In the evening, the family members along with their relatives went to Masumpur to attend the ceremony. After the programme ended, they took two cars to return home. When the cars reached near Sughar Chhapra turn in Bairia area, a pick-up van heading from the opposite direction collided with them.

Police said that among the deceased includes two children and the driver of one car. Among the injured are Satyendra Gupta, Sonu Gupta, Ramashankar, Babban Prasad, Baleshwar Prasad, Hazari Sahu, Chhiteshwar Gupta, Pankaj Kumar and Amit Kumar, police said.

Police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital. When the condition of some of the injured became critical, they were referred to Varanasi.

The SP went to the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. Police said investigations are underway.

