Bihar: Cop Dead as Escort Vehicle of Tejashwi Yadav Meets With Accident During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'

Purnia: A Police escort vehicle part of the convoy of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during his ongoing 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' met with an accident in Purnia district of the state on Tuesday Feb 27 leading to the death of the driver and injuries to others, sources said.

It is learnt that the mishap took place near Belauri Chowk of Mufassil police station area of Purnia on Tuesday morning. In the accident, the driver of the escort vehicle died on the spot, while many policemen were seriously injured, an official said. The cause of the accident was not known at the time this report was filed.

An official said that Tejashwi Yadav's convoy was going from Purnia to Katihar when the accident took place. After the incident, central police officials reached the spot, while the injured constables were sent to Purnia Medical College for treatment. Divulging further information about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushkar Kumar said that the escort vehicle of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, which was escorting the convoy till Katihar border collided with a car coming from Katihar towards Purnia near Belauri Chowk of Mufassil police station area.

"The driver of the escort vehicle has died on the spot, while about half a dozen policemen have been badly injured, who are undergoing treatment in the Medical College of Purnia," Pushkar Kumar said.

Tejashwi Yadav in the Dock: Sources said that after the accident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav proceeded ahead with the Jan Vishwas Yatra and left for Katihar instead of asking about the well-being of the policemen at the accident site or the hospital.