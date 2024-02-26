Rajasthan: Rape Accused Attacks Survivor, Loses Leg in Train Accident 2 Days Later

Jaipur: In a surprising turn of events the accused who attacked a rape survivor and her brother in Rajasthan's Kotputli district lost his leg after being hit by a train two days later on Monday. Presently, the accused is admitted to the trauma centre of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur while the victim is battling for life with multiple injuries in the same hospital.

The accused, Rajendra Yadav, fled from the spot after carrying out a brutal attack on the rape survivor and her brother in Pragpura of Kotputli on Saturday. He was accompanied by his two accomplices, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar. After which, searches were conducted across the district for the trio. The accomplices were arrested the next day along with the weapons that were used during the attack. Also, their bike was seized, police said.

Searches continued for the accused. This morning, the accused was hit by a train in Malviya Nagar area of Jaipur following which, one leg was amputated and the other was severely injured.

On information, GRP reached the spot and took him into custody before admitting him to the trauma center of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment. Trauma centre in-charge Anurag Dhakad said that the treatment is undertaken under police supervision.

Meanwhile, the rape survivor was taken to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital with multiple injuries after being shot and attacked with a sharp object. Doctors said that the bullet penetrated into her spinal cord. An operation was performed but her condition remains critical, doctors said.

Condemning the incident, Mahila Congress questioned the government regarding the state's law and order situation. Mahila Congress state president Rakhi Gautam said that the deadly attack on the rape survivor and her brother proves that the morale of the criminals is high in the state. "The Mahila Congress members will go to the hospital and meet the victim today. We demand strict punishment for the accused," she said.

Jaipur Range IG Umeshchand Dutta reached the spot last evening to take stock of the situation. "The ASI has been suspended for negligence and the investigation of the case has been handed over to Neemrana ASP," he said.

According to information, the woman was riding a scooty with her brother when the accused and his two friends stopped them on Saturday. The woman's brother said that Rajendra attacked them with a sharp weapon and also shot them. The woman fell on the ground after the bullet hit her after which, the trio fled from the spot.

In June 2023, the woman had filed a rape case against Rajendra. She alleged that the accused raped her after threatening to post her videos and photographs online. The accused was arrested and sent to jail. But, ever since he was released two months ago, the accused has been pressuring the woman and her family to withdraw their complaint.

The woman had even lodged a complaint at the police of being pressurised by the accused and requested police for protection but the police did not take any action, the woman's brother said.

Meanwhile, Congress has set up a four-member committee to gather facts about the attack on the woman and her brother by the accused and his friends.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that former minister Raghu Sharma, former RTDC chairman Dharmendra Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Child Protection Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal and former Viratnagar MLA Indraj Gurjar have been included in this committee.

This committee will meet the victim and her family today and will report the entire matter to the State Congress Committee, he said.