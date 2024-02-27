Four Students On Way To UP Board Exams Killed in Accident in Shahjahanpur; 6 Injured

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police said four students who were on their way to appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations here in the Shahjahanpur district were killed and six others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree and plunged into a roadside ditch, on Tuesday.

The students were heading to a school in Jaitipur in a car for their test, police said.

"The vehicle hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village," PTI quoted Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar as saying.

Police identified the deceased as Anurap Khushwaha (15), Anurag Srivastava (14), and Pratishtha Mishra (15), the trio died on the spot while another one identified as Mohini Maurya (16) succumbed to the injuries later not responding to the treatment.

Six others who are injured are undergoing treatment at a medical college where their condition was stated to be stable.