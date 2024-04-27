16 Children Injured As School Bus Overturns in Ranchi

Ranchi: Sixteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near the water park in Brambe of Mandar police station area of Ranchi. Initial investigations indicate that the school bus overturned after the driver lost control over the wheels while taking a sharp turn. On information a team from Mandar police station reached the spot.

Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar along with the help of locals pulled the children out of the damaged bus and took them to the hospital. The bus belongs to St Marius School, he said.

Locals said that the bus was carrying the children to school this morning when the accident took place. Hearing the children screaming, the locals reached the spot and tried to rescue them. However, the bus had overturned landing sideways resulting which, the door was blocked and the locals could not pull out any of the children. The rescue operation started after the police team arrived here.

The police team and the locals broke open the rear glass of the bus and rescued the children one by one. An ambulance had already arrived and the children were taken to the nearby hospital. Also, some children were carried to the hospital in police vehicles.

Later, Khalari DSP Ramnarayan Chaudhary reached the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the children.

"There were 16 children onboard the bus, out of which 15 children as well as the driver are completely out of danger. One child suffered a head injury and a CT scan is being done. If needed the child can be shifted to another hospital," Chaudhary added.