16 Children Injured As School Bus Overturns in Ranchi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

16 Children Injured After School Bus Overturns in Ranchi

The school bus was on way to St Marius School, when it overturned leaving the driver and all 16 children injured. Police said 15 children are out of danger while one child, with head injuries, will undergo a CT scan.

Ranchi: Sixteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near the water park in Brambe of Mandar police station area of Ranchi. Initial investigations indicate that the school bus overturned after the driver lost control over the wheels while taking a sharp turn. On information a team from Mandar police station reached the spot.

Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar along with the help of locals pulled the children out of the damaged bus and took them to the hospital. The bus belongs to St Marius School, he said.

Locals said that the bus was carrying the children to school this morning when the accident took place. Hearing the children screaming, the locals reached the spot and tried to rescue them. However, the bus had overturned landing sideways resulting which, the door was blocked and the locals could not pull out any of the children. The rescue operation started after the police team arrived here.

The police team and the locals broke open the rear glass of the bus and rescued the children one by one. An ambulance had already arrived and the children were taken to the nearby hospital. Also, some children were carried to the hospital in police vehicles.

Later, Khalari DSP Ramnarayan Chaudhary reached the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the children.

"There were 16 children onboard the bus, out of which 15 children as well as the driver are completely out of danger. One child suffered a head injury and a CT scan is being done. If needed the child can be shifted to another hospital," Chaudhary added.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: Car Trying to Overtake Vehicle Rams Into Truck, 6 Killed, 1 Hospitalised
  2. Five Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur District
  3. Bengaluru Shocker: One-Year-Old Child 'Accidentally' Crushed to Death under Wheels of Father's Car

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.