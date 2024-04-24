Five Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur District

Nagaur (Rajasthan): At least five people, including three children, were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday in a road accident at Kisan Chaurahe of Harsaur town in the Degana area of Nagaur district, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Rameshwar Lal said the police reached the spot after the information about the mishap. "Five people died in the accident. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Eight people were injured in the accident, out of which four people were referred to Ajmer, as their condition was serious. The people were travelling in a car and going to visit the temple of Ranabai near Harsaur. During this time, their car collided with a trailer. All the deceased were residents of Rijnali village in Jodhpur," added Lal.

He said that the police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies and kept them in the mortuaries of two different hospitals. "The bodies will be sent for post-mortem and after that, they will be handed over to the kin, the senior police official said.

Among the deceased is also a woman, police said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered and a probe is underway.