Five Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur District

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

Five people were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan

A car and a trailer collided in Nagaur on Wednesday. Five people including three children, died, while eight others were injured. Four injured have been referred to a hospital in Ajmer.

Nagaur (Rajasthan): At least five people, including three children, were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday in a road accident at Kisan Chaurahe of Harsaur town in the Degana area of Nagaur district, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Rameshwar Lal said the police reached the spot after the information about the mishap. "Five people died in the accident. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Eight people were injured in the accident, out of which four people were referred to Ajmer, as their condition was serious. The people were travelling in a car and going to visit the temple of Ranabai near Harsaur. During this time, their car collided with a trailer. All the deceased were residents of Rijnali village in Jodhpur," added Lal.

He said that the police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies and kept them in the mortuaries of two different hospitals. "The bodies will be sent for post-mortem and after that, they will be handed over to the kin, the senior police official said.

Among the deceased is also a woman, police said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered and a probe is underway.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.