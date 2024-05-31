Andhra Pradesh: Criminal Case on Sajjala for Making 'Provocative Comments' ahead of Counting

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : A criminal case has been registered against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, general secretary of YSRCP and advisor to the AP government. The Tadepalli police in the Amaravati capital city area registered the case following a complaint made by TSRCP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Gudapati Lakshminarayana.

The TDP leaders accused Sajjala Ramarkrishna Reddy of making inappropriate comments on counting agents. The case was filed against Sajjala under sections 153, 505 and 125 of IPC for making provocative comments during the election process.

On Wednesday, Sajjala addressed the party's chief counting agents' awareness conference at the YSRCP central office. He allegedly made inappropriate comments on this occasion. "Keeping in mind our target, we need to know what is required to do. See what provisions are in place to stop others (referring to opposing parties) from interfering during counting," he purportedly said.

Sajjala also allegedly told their party chief counting agents to see what should be done to prevent the situation of invalidating even a single vote of their party. He allegedly said that the counting agents should seek to turn the rules into their party favour and those not ready to fight for this are not acceptable as counting agents.

The YSRCP leader was also accused of saying that the chief counting agents of their party should instill confidence in the counting agents so that they should be able to argue over the rules without giving others any space to gain advantage, he said.

Tadepalli police registered a case after the TDP leaders complained about this.