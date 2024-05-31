Silver Coins of Asaf Jahi Era Unearthed in Telangana's Siddipet District

Cheryala: Ancient silver coins have been unearthed in Narsaipally village, Maddur mandal of Siddipet district. According to the local police, as part of the rural employment guarantee scheme, the workers found a stone box while digging with a spade to dig the embankment of the large field in farmer Challa Malla Reddy's farm in the village.

Rural employment guarantee scheme workers found silver coins date back to Asaf Jahi era (ETV Bharat)

Panchayat Secretary Bhaskar was immediately informed about the matter. Based on the information, Cheryala CI L Srinu, Maddur tahsildar Anantha Reddy, and MPDO Rammohan reached the village. The stone box was opened in their presence and they found 20 silver coins and two silver rings all weighing 238 grams. Details are written in the Persian language on the coins. Archaeology department officials explained that these are coins date back to the Asaf Jahi period. Later, officials seized the coins and sent them to the Collector's office.

