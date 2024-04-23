Bengaluru Shocker: One-Year-Old Child 'Accidentally' Crushed to Death under Wheels of Father's Car

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A ghastly, heart-wrenching incident took place in Bengaluru city when a one and half years old child was crushed to death under the wheels of his own father's car. The freak accident occurred late on April 21st night. The father's car accidentally ran over the child at the HSR Layout and the incident came to light late. The deceased child was identified as Shaija Jannat, the police sources said.

The accident took place when the family had gone to Channapatnam to attend a relative's wedding and returned home around 11:30 pm. After everyone got out of the car, the child's father decided to park the vehicle in some place other the regular one. At this time, as the father was driving the car, the child approached the car and was standing near the door.

In the darkness of the night, the father could not notice the child standing close to the car door. As a result, the car ran over the child, who died on the spot. The scene was captured on CCTV. A case has been registered at the HSR Traffic Police Station regarding this incident. The police officials visited the spot and began an investigation.

A pall of gloom descended over the locality following the disturbing accident.