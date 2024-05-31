Bujji and Bhairava Floor Fans, Positive Response Adds to Kalki 2898 AD Buzz; Trailer out on June 7?

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-awaited sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD, have given fans a delightful surprise by releasing a two-episode animated series exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This series, titled Bujji and Bhairava, is a prelude to the film and sheds light on one of the lead characters. With a captivating teaser and an intriguing trailer, the series has sparked excitement and raised expectations for the upcoming movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Each episode, spanning around 14 minutes, has captivated viewers with its content and production quality. B&B: Bujji and Bhairava serves as a tantalising glimpse into the storyline that leads to the main plot of the film. The engaging episodes have left audiences eagerly anticipating the release of the remaining episodes before the movie premieres.

Bujji and Bhairava Floor Fans:

The release of Bujji and Bhairava has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Fans of Prabhas have flooded social media platforms with their enthusiastic reactions, showering praise on the prelude to Kalki 2898 AD.

A fan tweeted, "Dude @nagashwin7, your world-building skills are top-notch, and the animation is simply delightful. Bhairava and Bujji make an incredible duo. Can't wait for more! #kalki2898ad."

Another fan couldn't contain their excitement, proclaiming, "#Kalki2898AD is the movie for Generations, Indian cinema will remember the Greatness of this film for so long 🙌 Rebelstar is gonna Shake Indian Cinema once again from June 27th 🔥🔥🔥."

In admiration of Nag Ashwin's work, another fan commented, "#BujjAndBhairava seamlessly blends mythology and science fiction. From Kashi to Shambhala, from Soma to Finternet, the series presents a captivating fusion of cutting-edge technologies. Hats off to @nagashwin7."

Echoing the sentiment, another fan expressed, "Kalki 2898 AD promises groundbreaking concepts and awe-inspiring technology experiments. Kudos to #Prabhas for his stellar performance! Proud of you, Rebelstar! ♥️ #Kalki2898AD #BujjiandBhairava."

About Bujji and Bhairava:

Though the character design is a bit sparse in this two-episode prequel series, the world of Kalki 2898 AD is vividly established, resembling a hybrid of Blade Runner 2049 and Dune. The bond between Bujji and Bhairava is solidified by the series' end, promising an exciting journey in the film. The series hints at a rebel faction and the scarcity of basic necessities in Kashi, adding depth to the dystopian society portrayed. The protagonist's role as a bounty hunter holds promise for a compelling narrative in Kalki 2898 AD.

While the first two episodes are already out, the remaining episodes will be released after the main movie's premiere on June 27, 2024. Available in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Spanish, the animated series has raised expectations for Kalki 2898 AD.

Additionally, the animated series serves as part of a promotional campaign to build excitement among fans. We eagerly await director Nag Ashwin's vision for Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Produced by the prestigious banner Vyjayanthi Movies, the film promises to offer a unique cinematic experience to audiences worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release Date:

Following the release of Bujji and Bhairava, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to Kalki 2898 AD trailer. The latest buzz hints that the makers will be releasing trailer of the film on June 7. The official word regarding the same, however, is yet to be out.