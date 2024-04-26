Rajasthan: Car Trying to Overtake Vehicle Rams Into Truck, 6 Killed, 1 Hospitalised

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Rajasthan: Car Trying to Overtake Vehicle Rams Into Truck, 6 Killed, 1 Hospitalised

The family members who were returning home after attending a condolence meeting in Raisingh Nagar met with a road accident today. Four members died on the spot while two others, including the driver were taken to the hospital. The driver later died and the other person is currently undergoing treatment.

Anoopgarh (Rajasthan): Six persons, including five members of a family, were killed and one injured in a road accident when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Anoopgarh on Friday, police said.

Police said the incident took place in Raisingh Nagar on Salempur road when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Five family members and the driver succumbed to their injuries while one person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

CO Rural of Raisingh Nagar, Bhanwarlal said that the car was coming from Raisingh Nagar to Salempur when the accident took place. "There were seven people in the car. They had come from Kikarwali village to attend a condolence meeting at 87 Gibi village. While returning home, the car collided with a truck while overtaking," the CO said.

He said that the impact of collision was such that the car was badly damaged and five persons died on the spot and two were rushed to the hospital. Among the deceased, there are four women and one man. He said that the car driver and another person were taken to the government hospital in Anoopgarh in injured condition. However, the driver died during treatment while the other person is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Anoopgarh DSP Amarjeet Chawla said that five bodies have been kept at the government hospital of Sameja and the driver's body has been kept in the Anoopgarh government hospital's mortuary. The relatives of the deceased have reached Anoopgarh and the post-mortem will be started soon, Chawla said.

Read more

  1. IAF's Spy Plane Engaged In Tracking Suspicious Activities Along Pak Border Crashes In Jaisalmer
  2. 6 Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Truck On Highway In Telangana, 2 Hospitalised
  3. Five Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Nagaur District

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.