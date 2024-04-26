Rajasthan: Car Trying to Overtake Vehicle Rams Into Truck, 6 Killed, 1 Hospitalised

Anoopgarh (Rajasthan): Six persons, including five members of a family, were killed and one injured in a road accident when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Anoopgarh on Friday, police said.

Police said the incident took place in Raisingh Nagar on Salempur road when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Five family members and the driver succumbed to their injuries while one person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

CO Rural of Raisingh Nagar, Bhanwarlal said that the car was coming from Raisingh Nagar to Salempur when the accident took place. "There were seven people in the car. They had come from Kikarwali village to attend a condolence meeting at 87 Gibi village. While returning home, the car collided with a truck while overtaking," the CO said.

He said that the impact of collision was such that the car was badly damaged and five persons died on the spot and two were rushed to the hospital. Among the deceased, there are four women and one man. He said that the car driver and another person were taken to the government hospital in Anoopgarh in injured condition. However, the driver died during treatment while the other person is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Anoopgarh DSP Amarjeet Chawla said that five bodies have been kept at the government hospital of Sameja and the driver's body has been kept in the Anoopgarh government hospital's mortuary. The relatives of the deceased have reached Anoopgarh and the post-mortem will be started soon, Chawla said.