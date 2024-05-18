Man Kills Three-Year-Old Son in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, Detained

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his three-year-old son by slitting his throat in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Bedwa village under the Kuan Police Station area of the district, they said.

“The accused identified as Kanji woke up around 2 am on Friday and killed his son by slitting his throat using a sharp weapon. The child was sleeping with his mother. On hearing the cries, the mother woke up and tried to stop his husband, however, the accused killed the child,” Kuan police station officer Sunil Chawla said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and detained the accused father. Currently, the accused is being interrogated, he said.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police suspected that the accused had planned the murder and eliminated his son. Simalwada Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh also reached the spot.

The police sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. The police said that action would be taken after the autopsy report. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, the police said.

Read More