Man Murders Parents Over Pension Money in Rajasthan; Held (ETV Bharat)

Baran: In a shocking case of double murder reported from Rajasthan, a man allegedly killed his own parents with a sharp weapon and later surrendered at the police station to confess to the double murder in Baran district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking case of double murder took place in the Kotwali police station area of the district on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chaudhary said that the accused identified as Gajendra Gautam, a resident of Nakoda Colony himself reached the police station and told the police that he has killed his parents--Prem Bihari Gautam and his wife Devki Bai, originally residents of Sakatpura of Atru tehsil. Both lived with the accused Gajendra Gautam. Their younger son lives in a separate house in Riddhika Colony. Police said that accused Gajendra works as a clerk at a property dealer.

SP Chaudhary said that in the initial investigation of the police, it was revealed that Gajendra Gautam had constant disputes with his parents regarding money and often used to demand money from the elderly couple. Prem Bihari Gautam was a retired Gram Sevak and used to get pension money.

After the accused approached the police station to confess about the double murder, Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chaudhary, Additional SP Rajesh Chaudhary, DSP Baran Omendra Singh Shekhawat and CI Ramvilas Meena reached the spot for investigation. Police have also taken statements of neighbors and family members. Accused Gajendra is in police custody and is being questioned in connection with the case.