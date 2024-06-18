Kite flyer Abdul Qadir Flies 500 Kites With One String With Slogan For Victory Of India In T20 World Cup

Udaipur (Rajasthan): An international kite runner, Abdul Qadir showcased his kite flying skills ahead of India's Super Eight matches wishing them the best of luck for the rest of T20 World Cup 2024.

On the occasion of 'Nirjala Ekadashi', he flew special kites in the dry bed of Fatehsagar in front of Rajiv Gandhi Park. Abdul flew 500 kites to encourage the Indian side to emerge triumphant in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

There were a variety of kites including heart-shaped, box-shaped, Cobra, Parachute, and Octopus kites. 'T20 Jeetega India' was written over the kites. He also made a 25x20 banner to wish the Indian team good luck and flew that banner with the kite as well.

Abdul has been into kite flying since 2001 and has participated in various competitions held across the country. He also has a record of flying 1000 kites on one string. He has also won the title of the best international kite runner.

Kite flying is done on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Nirjala Ekadashi on the banks of Fatehsagar Lake in Udaipur. Qadir has made special kites to spread awareness about various social issues like 'Save Daughter', 'Save Environment', social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Hindu-Muslim unity.

India, who were unbeaten in the league stage, will take on Afghanistan in their first game of Super 8. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also take on Bangladesh and mighty Australia in the Super 8 stage and will be keen to enter the semi-final.