Woman Dies After Being 'Pushed Down by Brother-in-law' From Bridge in Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: A woman embroiled in a dispute with her in-laws died after being allegedly pushed down by her brother-in-law from Erach bridge in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The accused is absconding with the deceased woman's jewelry even as police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, wife of Ravindra. It is learnt that Poonam was embroiled in a dispute with her in-laws and had been currently staying with her parents at Laxmanpura village under Lahchura police station limits of Jhansi. Balbir Yadav, the woman's father said that on Tuesday, Poonam's brother-in-law Surendra came to take her home and apologized to the family and asked them to forget the past.

“He left happily with my daughter on the bike. After some time, the Surendra called me saying that Poonam had fallen down from the Earch bridge and that she was grievously injured asking me to reach the spot,” Yadav said. He said that he rushed to the spot only to find Poonam lying dead under the bridge.

Yadav alleged foul play saying Poonam's brother-in-law was absconding with her jewelry.

Police have launched an investigation into Yadav's allegations and started searching for absconding Surendra. Yadav said that he had married his daughter Poonam, 23, with Ravindra Yadav with great pomp in May 2022. He said that a few months into the marriage, the in-laws started beating her including her husband and brother-in-law. Yadav said that Poonam had complained about this to him several times and shifted to his house two months ago. Yadav said that Poonam's in-laws had called him for reconciliation a month ago.

CO Harimohan Singh, who reached the spot said that the matter is being investigated. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, he said.