Woman, 22, Kidnapped, Killed by Friends in Maharashtra; Three Held

Police said they have arrested three men including the prime accused who allegedly kidnapped their own friend and demanded Rs 9 lakh ransom from her parents. Even after getting the ransom, the accused killed the woman while fearing repercussions.

Pune: In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra, a 22-year-old girl who came to Pune from Latur for education was kidnapped by her own friends for ransom and killed by her friends even after receiving the ransom fearing repercussions, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 4, Vijay Kumar Magar said that they have arrested three accused in the case including prime accused Shivam Phulavale and his accomplices Sagar Jadhav and Suresh Indore in the case.

Magar said that the prime accused Shivam hired a car on the night of March 30 and kidnapped and killed the young woman. The body was buried in a field in Supa area of Nagar district to destroy the evidence, the police officer said.

"The accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 9 lakh from the girl's mobile phone from her family. Even after paying the money, the three men murdered her fearing she would reveal their names before her family,” he added.

The incident came to light after the father of the deceased girl filed a complaint of kidnapping on March 30 at the airport police station in Pune.

According to the police, the woman, originally from Latur, was studying in a reputed engineering college in Wagholi area of Pune. She went missing from the Phoenix Mall in the airport area around 9 pm on March 30. As there was no contact with the girl, her parents reached Pune and reported her missing to the police. In the meantime, a ransom message was also received on her parents' mobile phone.

