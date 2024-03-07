Mob Attacks 5 Assam Labourers over Kidnap Rumour in Tamil Nadu, 8 Arrested

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): Five labourers from Assam were injured in an attack by a mob in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district following rumours that they were trying to kidnap a woman and her child on Wednesday, police said.

A case has been registered against 50 people. Of whom, eight have been arrested and searches are underway for the remaining.

The incident took place near Sembadamuthur, Betthathalapalli and Thurinjipatti villages of Krishnagiri district. The labourers are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

According to police, a mob of over 50 people brutally attacked five labourers from Assam on rumours that they had arrived to kidnap a woman and her baby.

The injured labourers have been identified as Kamal Hussain (30), Nizam Ali (26), Mohammad Mezuddin (30), Ash Mohammad (30) and Sohad Ali (31). They were ambushed while traveling in a cargo vehicle through government land. The assailants are reportedly from Sembadamuthur, Betthathalapalli and Thurinjipatti villages, police said.

"The assailants attacked the labourers near the three villages and they were severely injured," an officer of Krishnagiri Police said.

The situation continued to escalate despite the presence of policemen who had arrived there after receiving information. Finally, police brought the situation under control and rushed the injured labourers to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a case has been registered against 50 people who allegedly attacked the labourers, mistaking them for kidnappers. Eight persons have been arrested so far and search is underway for the remaining suspects, he said.

District Superintendent of Police Thangadurai said, "There has been no report of child abduction in Krishnagiri district. Rumours of child abduction have been spreading for the past few days. People should not believe in any rumour. If anyone has any doubts, he/she should immediately report it to the police station. If attacked, we will have to file a case against the assaulters. Likewise, workers from the northern states should avoid leaving their work place and going to different places unnecessarily."