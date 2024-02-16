Manipur: Mob Attempts to Storm SP Office in Churachandpur, Internet Suspended

Imphal: A mob of approximately 300-400 people attempted to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday night, the police said.

The Manipur Police, in a statement to X, revealed that the mob threw stones and engaged in other violent activities in an attempt to breach the SP's office. In response, the security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), used tear gas shells to control the situation, the Manipur Police further said. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

"Mob numbering approx. 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The security forces (SF) including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch," the Manipur Police posted on X.

The Manipur government clamped Section 144 of the IPC in the area and temporarily suspended mobile internet in Churachandpur district for 5 days with immediate effect from 1:40 AM of 16-02- 2024.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, posts, and video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur. There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours that might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media and messaging services on mobile services, SMS services, and dongle services," the order said.