Assam: Woman Killed over Suspicion of Witchcraft in Mazbat

Rowta (Assam): A woman was allegedly killed over the suspicion of witchcraft in Mazbat area in Udalguri district of Assam, police sources said on Sunday.

It is learnt that a 55-year-old woman from Lamabari Tikritola Forest Village No. 2 Rupjuli under Mazbat police station was brutally murdered by the accused, Bedemsa Basumatary (19) and Anchula Basumatary (21) of the same village on Saturday night.

The two accused also tried to kill the woman's 60-year-old husband. The attack, however, saved the life of the woman's husband but he sustained serious injuries, police sources said. The Udalguri district superintendent of police and Mazbat police later rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

He husband was rushed to Tezpur Medical College hospital, sources added.

Meanwhile, on the basis of the testimony of the injured husband of the woman, Bedemsa Basumatary and Anchula Basumatary of No. 2 Rupjuli village were apprehended and brought to the police station on suspicion of their involvement in the murder.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC including 302 (murder) has been registered at the Majbat police registered. "The accused were produced in a special court, which remanded them to a judicial custody," police sources added.

Meanwhile, All Adivasi Students' Association Of Assam (AASAA) has been vocal over the incident. The Udalguri district committee of AASAA has demanded strictest punishment for the two killers who brutally killed an innocent woman on suspicion of being a witch.