Assam Home Secretary Chetia Dies by Suicide Minutes after His Wife's Death

Guwahati (Assam) : Senior Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide on Tuesday. This suicide case has shaken the Assam State Home Department, police said.

Shiladitya Chetia, who is the IPS officer of the 2009 batch, was currently serving as the Home Secretary of the Government of Assam. He died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver. Chetia was also serving as the superintendent of police of several districts in Assam before taking charge of the home department, a senior police official said.

Chetia committed suicide in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Guwahati where his wife was admitted. A few minutes after the death of his wife, Chetia took the extreme step. His wife suffered from cancer for a long time.

Police said that his body has been sent for post-mortem and it will be handed over to his kin once the formalities are complete.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.