Day After Daughter Goes Missing, Father Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

Father dies by suicide after daughter goes missing(ETV Bharat/ File)

The deceased's son informed police that his father was very sad after they could not find his sister, who went missing a day ago. Police have registered a case and searches are being held for the girl.

Dungarpur: In an unfortunate turn of events, father of a 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing a day ago, allegedly died by suicide at a village in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The deceased, Dungar Kanipa, resident of Gamia village was found dead in his house this morning. His son, Karan has reported the incident to Chaurasi police station.

ASI of Chaurasi police station Chhattar Singh said that the deceased's daughter had gone missing since Monday morning. The entire family searched for the girl throughout the day but could not find her. Karan told police that his father was extremely disturbed as they failed to find her sister.

When Karan woke up this morning he saw his father lying unconscious in his room and took him to the Dungarpur district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Chaurasi police station has registered a case of suicide and sent the body for post-mortem. Singh said that efforts are underway to trace the girl.

"Based on the information provided by the deceased's son, it seems the man took the drastic step out of grief after his daughter went missing. Investigations are underway and searches are being held to trace the girl," Singh said.

