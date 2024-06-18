Karnataka HC Grants Conditional Anticipatory Bail to Bhavani Revanna

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in the case of the abduction of a woman victim of the Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case.

Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna has been arrested by the Karnataka Police on charges of rape. Bhavani Revanna is the mother of Prajwal Revanna.

In relation to Bhavani Revanna's application, the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit, after hearing the arguments and completing the trial on June 14, reserved the verdict and ordered conditional bail. The High Court has ordered that Bhavani Revanna should attend the hearing whenever she is called for it.

"She should come to Mysuru and Hassan districts for investigation whenever she is called," the High Court noted.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Bhavani Revanna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in KR Nagar Police Station in Mysuru district regarding the alleged kidnapping of the woman victim of the Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case.

Bhavani's husband, JDS MLA HD Revanna is the first accused and Satish Babanna is the second accused. Bhavani Revanna did not appear even though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) notice was issued to her instructing her to attend the hearing. Bhavani had applied for bail in this case.