Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahr-E-Qazi Postpones Seven Weddings Over Decreasing Voter Turnout

Nashik (Maharashtra): Couples across the country are choosing to keep the poll day out while selecting their wedding date. The voting for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency is underway. Since the day is of utmost importance, marriages have been cancelled and people have been asked to reschedule events planned on this day.

Shahr-e-Qazi Haji Nizamuddin Khatib from Maharashtra's Nashik asked not to perform Nikah (marriage) on the fifth and last phase of the election day in Maharashtra to increase the voter turnout. At least seven 'Nikah' were cancelled on the voting day in the city and have been postponed to Tuesday (May 21). Khatib also appealed to the people to exercise their vote.

Voter turnout should increase to strengthen the democracy in the country. Seven Nikah and other public events have been cancelled on Monday, the Qazi added.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday pointed out that Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow have shown apathy towards voting in the past and asked these city dwellers to turnout in higher numbers. The poll authority noted that in the past these cities have 'suffered' from urban apathy in voting.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, efforts were made to aware voters by the District Election Department to ensure over 75 per cent voter turnout in the Nashik constituency.

Read More