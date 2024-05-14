Madhya Pradesh Boy Beaten With Iron Rod By Priest, Son For Touching 'Prasad-Thali'; Hospitalised

The child's parents lodged a complaint at Khilchipur police station. After first-aid, the child has been admitted to Rajgarh district hospital. (ETV Bharat)

Rajgarh: A boy suffered severe head injuries after allegedly being beaten up by a temple priest and his son for touching the plate from where 'prasad' was being distributed in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The child is undergoing treatment at Rajgarh district hospital. On hearing about the incident former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh came to the hospital to inquire about the child's condition and assured of action against the accused.

The incident took place at Bade Maharaj temple in Khilchipur Nagar of Rajgarh on Monday afternoon. The child's parents lodged a complaint at Khilchipur police station. After first-aid, the child has been admitted to Rajgarh district hospital.

The boy's father, Govardhan said, people suffering from typhoid come to the temple to get themselves cured. "While the priest was distributing 'prasad' to devotees, my son touched the plate instead of waiting for his turn. The priest was so angry that he chased my son out of the temple and beat him up with an iron rod. The priest's son also joined him. My son suffered severe head injuries and got 10 stitches. We rushed him to Khilchipur hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital after first-aid," Govardhan said.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the priest, Narendra Sharma, and his son, Jitendra Sharma under sections 294,323,506 and 34 of the IPC.

When Singh came to visit the child at the district hospital last night, the boy's parents narrated the incident to him. Singh has assured to take appropriate action in this connection.