ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Get Ready For Another Ride Into The Future': Prabhas Announces Second Trailer for Kalki 2898 AD

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, announced that the release trailer of the film will be out on June 21. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie features a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

'Get Ready For Another Ride Into The Future': Prabhas Announces Second Trailer for Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas Announces Second Trailer for Kalki 2898 AD (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is set to hit the silver screens in less than a week. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this mythological sci-fi epic, also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. With just six days left until the film's release, the makers have now announced that the 'release trailer' of the movie will be out on June 21. The first trailer has already wowed viewers with over 13 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of its release.

Prabhas took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a poster of the flick revealing the release date of the second trailer. In the caption, he wrote, "Get ready for another ride into the future! #Kalki2898AD Release Trailer tomorrow at 6PM." This announcement has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation surrounding the film's release on June 27.

While the first trailer received a mixed response, with praise for Nag Ashwin's ambitious vision and the impressive performances of the lead cast, it was also criticised for dubbing issues, a lack of powerful dialogues, and some VFX glitches. However, sources close to the production have revealed that the second trailer, also known as the release trailer, is a visual spectacle that will leave audiences eager to watch the film on the big screen.

The film's unique blend of mythology and science fiction has generated significant interest, and the release trailer is expected to provide a glimpse into the film's stunning visuals and action sequences. With its all-star cast and Nag Ashwin's direction, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience this epic on the big screen.

READ MORE

  1. Deepika Padukone Glows in Baby Bump Photoshoot, Teases Hunger Pangs in Caption - See Pics
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Director Nag Ashwin Says He Took Five Years to Write The Story
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE from Mumbai: Stage Set for Extravagant Event
Last Updated : 19 hours ago

TAGGED:

KALKI 2898 AD SECOND TRAILERPRABHASKALKI 2898 ADKALKI 2898 AD RELEASE DATEKALKI 2898 AD RELEASE TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.