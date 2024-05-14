Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed in Collision between two vehicles on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Shortly after the news of the incident reached the police, officials arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. (ETV Bharat)

Hapur: At least six people were killed after their car collided with another vehicle on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the Garh-Kotwali area of Hapur district. "Six died in a collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the Garh Kotwali area of Hapur," Hapur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

Shortly after the news of the incident reached the police, officials arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. "Two bodies were brought, then 4 more bodies were brought to the hospital. Police officials were present. We have handed over the bodies. The total number of deceased persons is 6," said Dr Sujeet from CHC Garhmukteshwar. Visuals showed the car damaged beyond repair following the crash. Further details into the matter are awaited.