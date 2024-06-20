CBI Registers Case In Matter Related To UGC NET 2024 Exam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown accused persons in a case related to UGC NET-2024 examination, the probe agency official said on Thursday.

According to CBI officials, the case has been booked on the basis of a complaint received on June 20 from Secretary, Department of Education, Government of India.

The case has been filed under sections 120B and 420 IPC on the basis of a complaint, the official said. "It has been alleged in the complaint that on June 19, University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre(I4C) under Union Ministry of Home Affairs that integrity of UGC Net -2024 Examination, conducted by National Testing Agency(NTA) in two shifts across different cities in the country, may have been compromised," the CBI said in a statement.

The UGC-NET, 2024, exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government is going to set up a high level committee to reforms in National Testing Agency (NTA). This committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols to conduct zero error exams.

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Education decided to cancel the UGC NET June-2024 Examination and said the matter would be handed over to the CBI for thorough investigation in this issue.

“On June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised,” the Ministry of Education said.

"The government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face the strictest action," it said.

