Two Punjab Girls Dead, Another Injured After Temple Balcony Collapses in Haryana

Ambala: In a major accident which took place in the Devi temple in Nanyaula village of Ambala district in Haryana, two girls from Punjab died on the spot due to the collapse of the balcony in the temple premises, while the condition of one girl is critical, an official said on Monday.

SHO Rishipal said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Nanyula outpost reached the spot and took possession of both the bodies and started investigating the case. Both the girls who lost their lives in the accident are residents of Tasalpur village in Punjab, the SHO said.

SHO Rishipal said that the three girls, Manisha, Parminder and Simran, residents of Tasalpur in neighbouring Punjab, had come to the community center to fill the parlor form. While the girls were standing in the shade of the balcony of the temple waiting for the bus to shield themselves from the scorching sun when suddenly the balcony fell on them, killing two of them while the condition of the third girl remains critical.

The injured girl has been admitted to the Civil Hospital of Ambala for treatment. Dr Vikas Sharma, who received the girls at the hospital said that the girl named Simran has been injured in the incident. Pertinently, Nanyula is the ancestral village of Haryana's Minister of State for Transport, Aseem Goyal. The Haryana minister was yet to make a statement about the tragic death of the two girls in today's incident.