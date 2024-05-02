2 labourers killed, Several injured in Roof Collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur; Negligence in Focus

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Negligence is cited as the cause of a fatal construction accident in Bari, where two workers lost their lives and others were injured. Sub Divisional Officer Radheshyam Meena said that a probe has been launched into this incident.
Tragic Roof Collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur Claims Two Lives, Injures Several; Negligence Blamed ()

Primary investigations suggest negligence by the contractor, who reportedly failed to provide adequate safety equipment to the workers, triggered the tragedy. Reasons such as absence of helmets and safety belts came to light underscoring the need for adequate measures at construction sites.

Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, the roof of a third-floor house under construction collapsed, claiming the lives of two labourers in Rajasthan's Dholpur. Additionally, more than half a dozen labourers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on Sant Nagar road in Bari town on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Sub Divisional Officer Radheshyam Meena stated that the accident occurred due to negligence, with an ongoing investigation by the authorities.

According to sources, approximately 20 labourers were working on laying the RCC roof when the collapse occurred around midnight. Hearing a loud noise, residents immediately informed the local authorities who rushed to the spot.

Despite efforts to rescue those trapped, it took about two hours to free them from the debris. Two individuals lost their lives, while others were injured and hospitalised. The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Lakhan, son of Ramcharan Lodha resident of Musalpur and 32-year-old Bhola, son of Sohanlal.

The injured were initially admitted to Bari Hospital but as their condition worsened, the doctors referred them to the district hospital after first aid.

The accident has caused mourning among the families of the deceased, with relatives gathering at the district hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence on the part of the contractor, who reportedly failed to provide adequate safety equipment to the workers.

This includes the absence of helmets and safety belts, further underscoring the need for proper safety measures on construction sites.

Read More

  1. Telangana: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Peddapalli District; No Casualties Reported
  2. House Roof Collapse at Punjab's Rupnagar: 5 Labourers Trapped, Three of Them Died

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.