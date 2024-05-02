2 labourers killed, Several injured in Roof Collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur; Negligence in Focus

Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, the roof of a third-floor house under construction collapsed, claiming the lives of two labourers in Rajasthan's Dholpur. Additionally, more than half a dozen labourers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on Sant Nagar road in Bari town on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Sub Divisional Officer Radheshyam Meena stated that the accident occurred due to negligence, with an ongoing investigation by the authorities.

According to sources, approximately 20 labourers were working on laying the RCC roof when the collapse occurred around midnight. Hearing a loud noise, residents immediately informed the local authorities who rushed to the spot.

Despite efforts to rescue those trapped, it took about two hours to free them from the debris. Two individuals lost their lives, while others were injured and hospitalised. The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Lakhan, son of Ramcharan Lodha resident of Musalpur and 32-year-old Bhola, son of Sohanlal.

The injured were initially admitted to Bari Hospital but as their condition worsened, the doctors referred them to the district hospital after first aid.

The accident has caused mourning among the families of the deceased, with relatives gathering at the district hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence on the part of the contractor, who reportedly failed to provide adequate safety equipment to the workers.

This includes the absence of helmets and safety belts, further underscoring the need for proper safety measures on construction sites.