House Roof Collapse at Punjab's Rupnagar: 5 Labourers Trapped, Three of Them Died

Rupnagar (Punjab) : About 3 laborers have died in the tragic house collapse incident in Punjab's Rupnagar. This accident has happened while lifting the lantern of a house in Preet Colony. During this, 5 workers were trapped under the debris, out of which 4 workers have been pulled out so far. Giving information about this matter, ADC Ropar Pooja Syal said that till now a total of three laborers were taken out.

Out of them, 2 were referred to PGI Chandigarh but they died before being shifted there. In this incident, the dead body of one person was taken out from under the rubble. In total, three out of five have died.

Fear of other workers being buried: According to the information reaching here, the work of this house was being done by the Haryana contractor with the help of the workers. It is being told that this house was built 40 years ago. The work of elevating the house was in the last stages when suddenly the roof of the house collapsed. There is a fear of about half a dozen workers being buried under the debris.

Rescue work continues: After this accident, various teams are engaged in rescue work so that many lives can be saved. This incident has shocked everyone in the area. While on the one hand the rescue operation is going on, on the other hand, the causes of this incident are also being ascertained.