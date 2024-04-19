Assam First Phase: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal, Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Cast Their Votes

Dibrugarh/Jorhat (Assam) : Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway on Friday for five constituencies in Assam. Voters have queued up at polling booths since morning. The voting process in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has begun amid tight security arrangements. Voters will decide the fate of three main candidates in Dibrugarh.

BJP Dibrugarh candidate and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at polling booth number 130 at Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Bhavan in Dibrugarh among other voters. The Union minister is optimistic about his victory speaking after casting his vote.

Sonowal told reporters that now there is an atmosphere in favour of BJP everywhere. According to him, people are coming out to vote in the morning and a good atmosphere has been created. The other two major contestants in this seat are United Opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi and AAP candidate Manoj Dhanwar, whose fate will be decided by the people of Dibrugarh.

In Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, there are big crowds at every polling booth since morning. Congress Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote after offering prayers in front of the portrait of his late father and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. The MP queued up to vote along with other voters.

The Congress candidate exercised his franchise at Devicharan Baruah Balika Vidyalaya in Ward No. 10 in Jorhat. Gaurav Gogoi became a bit emotional after casting his vote. He got a little emotional remembering his father. After casting his vote, Gaurav Gogoi said it is a fight to protect democracy. He also wished opposition candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi a happy New Year and Rongali Bihu. He also appealed to all voters to come out to vote as the weather is pleasant.