AP Assembly Election 2024: Wife of YSRCP Tekkali Candidate Revolts; to Enter Fray as Rebel

Tekkali (Andhra Pradesh) : In the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, an unsavoury development took place within the ruling YSRCP party in Tekkali Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district on the first day of the nomination process. ZPTC member Vani, who is wife of YSRCP Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas, raised a banner of revolt and announced to her followers that she will contest as an independent candidate.

It has been revealed that she will file the nomination on 22nd of this month. On Friday, her husband Duvvada Srinivas made arrangements to file his nomination as the MLA candidate on behalf of YSRCP. Duvvada Srinivas and his wife Vani have been at loggerheads for some time and both are residing separately.

Vani had earlier brought to the attention of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that Duvvada Srinivas's behavior would cause political trouble and mar party's chances in the constituency. In this background, Vani has been appointed as the YSRCP Tekkali Constituency in-charge.

She remained active till the announcement of the list of YSRCP candidates. After this, Vani has been staying away from party activities. Dissatisfied with this, several leaders along with supporters of Vani brought pressure on her to file nomination. Later, She clarified that she will contest.