AP Assembly Election 2024: Wife of YSRCP Tekkali Candidate Revolts; to Enter Fray as Rebel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Etv Bharat

Vani, wife of YSRCP Tekkali Assembly Constituency Candidate Duvvada Srinivas in Andhra Pradesh, decided to contest the election as an independent against her husband in protest against the party's decision, source said. She is dissatisfied with YSRCP for not giving her ticket though she has been serving the party as the constituency incharge.

Tekkali (Andhra Pradesh) : In the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, an unsavoury development took place within the ruling YSRCP party in Tekkali Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district on the first day of the nomination process. ZPTC member Vani, who is wife of YSRCP Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas, raised a banner of revolt and announced to her followers that she will contest as an independent candidate.

It has been revealed that she will file the nomination on 22nd of this month. On Friday, her husband Duvvada Srinivas made arrangements to file his nomination as the MLA candidate on behalf of YSRCP. Duvvada Srinivas and his wife Vani have been at loggerheads for some time and both are residing separately.

Vani had earlier brought to the attention of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that Duvvada Srinivas's behavior would cause political trouble and mar party's chances in the constituency. In this background, Vani has been appointed as the YSRCP Tekkali Constituency in-charge.

She remained active till the announcement of the list of YSRCP candidates. After this, Vani has been staying away from party activities. Dissatisfied with this, several leaders along with supporters of Vani brought pressure on her to file nomination. Later, She clarified that she will contest.

Read more

  1. LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Strengthen Democracy, Open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', Rahul To Voters
  2. Prominent Faces Battling It Out In Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Election 2024
  3. Assam First Phase: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal, Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Cast Their Votes

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.