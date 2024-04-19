Uttarakhand's Shortest Woman Casts Her Vote in Uttarkashi

priyanka, pic courtesy: PIB in Uttarakhand, 'X'

64-cm-tall Priyanka (27) turned up at a polling booth in Uttarkashi to cast her vote this morning. She was accompanied by her mother. The police personnel at the booth assisted her to the EVM.

Uttarkashi: The shortest woman of Uttarakhand, Priyanka cast her vote from Uttarkashi district on Friday.

Twenty seven-year-old Priyanka, 64 cm tall is a voter of Barahat in Uttarkashi. She reached the polling booth this morning along with her mother Rami Devi.

Seeing her entering the booth, women police personnel deployed here welcomed her and helped her to exercise her franchise. Her height may be short but her courage is high, a police personnel said. She patiently waited in the queue before casting her vote.

Voters were seen arriving at their respective booths since morning to cast their votes in the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand. Apart from the elderly and disabled voters, many newly wed brides voted in their wedding attires before departing for their in-laws houses.

Being the state's shortest woman, Priyanka is a special voter of the district. The world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge also cast her vote in Nagpur today.

Jyoti's height is 63 cm and her name is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. After voting, Jyoti said that one should first vote and then complete other work. She said that voting is necessary for electing good leaders who can help in the country's development.

