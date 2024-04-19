Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: World's shortest Woman Votes in Nagpur

Mumbai: It was a pleasant surprise for voters queuing at a polling booth in Nagpur on Friday when the world's shortest woman and Guinness World Record holder, Jyoti Amge turned up to cast her vote.

Donned in a gorgeous red sleeveless dress, 30-year-old Amge, 2 feel 1 inch tall, came to execercise her franchise with her family. She was seen waiting patiently in the queue for her turn. Later, she displayed her marked finger.

"I would like to appeal all citizens to vote. You should first cast your vote and then go to do all other work. As a citizen, it is our democratic right and we should exercise it to select a good leader. It is only by having a good leader that our country can develop. So it is our duty to vote," she told newspersons.

Born on December 16, 1993, Amge has appeared in 'Bigg Boss6' and acted in American horror television series. She has her statue in Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala.

Voting for the first phase of elections began at 7 am for the five seats of Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The contest in Nagpur seat is between BJP candidate and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Vikas Thackeray. In Ramtek, Raju Parve of Shiv Sena is up against Shyam Kumar Barve of MVA and in Bhandara-Gondia constituency, BJP's Sunil Mendhe is against Dr. Prashant Patole of Congress. BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is contesting against Congress's Pratibha Dhanorkar in Chandrapur and in Gadchiroli-Chimur, the fight is between BJP's Ashok Nete and Congress's Namdev Kirsan.

There are 26 candidates in the fray in Nagpur, 15 in Chandrapur, 28 in Ramtek, 18 in Bhandara-Gondia and 10 candidates in Gadchiroli.

