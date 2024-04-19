Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: World's shortest Woman Votes in Nagpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 First Phase: World's shortest Woman Votes in Nagpur

Jyoti Amge, world's shortest woman and celebrity cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today. Apart from Nagpur, voting is being held in four other seats in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: It was a pleasant surprise for voters queuing at a polling booth in Nagpur on Friday when the world's shortest woman and Guinness World Record holder, Jyoti Amge turned up to cast her vote.

Donned in a gorgeous red sleeveless dress, 30-year-old Amge, 2 feel 1 inch tall, came to execercise her franchise with her family. She was seen waiting patiently in the queue for her turn. Later, she displayed her marked finger.

"I would like to appeal all citizens to vote. You should first cast your vote and then go to do all other work. As a citizen, it is our democratic right and we should exercise it to select a good leader. It is only by having a good leader that our country can develop. So it is our duty to vote," she told newspersons.

Born on December 16, 1993, Amge has appeared in 'Bigg Boss6' and acted in American horror television series. She has her statue in Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala.

Voting for the first phase of elections began at 7 am for the five seats of Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The contest in Nagpur seat is between BJP candidate and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Vikas Thackeray. In Ramtek, Raju Parve of Shiv Sena is up against Shyam Kumar Barve of MVA and in Bhandara-Gondia constituency, BJP's Sunil Mendhe is against Dr. Prashant Patole of Congress. BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is contesting against Congress's Pratibha Dhanorkar in Chandrapur and in Gadchiroli-Chimur, the fight is between BJP's Ashok Nete and Congress's Namdev Kirsan.

There are 26 candidates in the fray in Nagpur, 15 in Chandrapur, 28 in Ramtek, 18 in Bhandara-Gondia and 10 candidates in Gadchiroli.

Read more

LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Blast In Chhattisgarh, Stone Pelting In Bengal As Phase 1 Voting Kicks Off

Last Updated :Apr 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.