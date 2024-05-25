ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Industries Seeks CCI Approval for Viacom18-Star India Merger

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company have signed agreements to merge their media operations in India, subject to regulatory approval. The merger, valued at $8.5 billion, aims to create a dominant force in the Indian media and entertainment sector, with significant holdings in television, OTT platforms, and motion pictures.

Reliance Industries Seeks CCI Approval for Viacom18-Star India Merger
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo) (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries has sought approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the USD 8.5-billion merger of Viacom18 and Star India Pvt Ltd (SIPL).

"The proposed transaction aims to combine the entertainment businesses (along with certain other identified businesses) of Viacom18, part of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) group and SIPL, wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company (TWDC).

"As a result of the transaction, SIPL, currently a wholly-owned entity of TWDC through its subsidiaries, will become a joint venture (JV) which will be jointly held by RIL, Viacom18 and existing TWDC subsidiaries," a notice filed with the CCI said on Friday.

The proposed transaction will not cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, RIL said in the notice. However, to facilitate the CCI's assessment, they have identified several key markets where horizontal overlaps were significant such as licensing of audio-visual content rights, distribution of broadcast TV channels, provision of audio-visual (AV) content, and supply of advertising space in India.

SIPL is engaged in a range of media activities, including TV broadcasting, motion pictures and operation of an OTT platform. It is a wholly-owned entity of US-based The Walt Disney Company (TWDC).

Viacom18 is engaged in the business of broadcasting television (TV) channels, and operation of an over-the-top (OTT) platform, in India and worldwide. It is also engaged in the business of production and distribution of motion pictures.

In February this year, global media giant Walt Disney Co. and Reliance Industries announced the signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore (USD 8.5 billion) behemoth.

After the successful completion of the deal, it would create the biggest firm in the Indian media and entertainment sector, with over 100 channels in several languages, two leading OTT platforms and a viewer base of 750 million across the country.

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will chair the joint venture, while Uday Shankar will be the Vice Chairperson. Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent stake in the combined entity, while Disney will have the remaining 36.84 per cent shareholding. Reliance has also agreed to invest around Rs 11,500 crore into the joint venture to grow the OTT business.

