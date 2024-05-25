ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 3 Shopkeepers Die of Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken At Fair in Korba

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A group of five shopkeepers of the Disneyland Fair in Korba cooked chicken last night. Three of them were taken to a hospital on Saturday morning with complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. However, one was declared brought dead by doctors and two others died during treatment.

Chhattisgarh: 3 Shopkeepers Die of Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken At Fair in Korba
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Korba: Three shopkeepers died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken that they had prepared at the Disneyland Fair in Budhwari in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday.

After waking up this morning, the three started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting and were rushed to Korba Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared one dead while the remaining two succumbed during treatment.

Fair director Kuldeep Vastrakar said, "Five persons who had set up shops at the fair, had cooked dinner together last night. They had chicken after which, their health deteriorated and were rushed to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anil Pandey, Sohail Khan and Sameer. All are natives of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and their families have been informed."

Dean of Korba Medical College and Hospital, Avinash Meshram said, "One of the youths was brought dead and the two others died during treatment. It has been reported that they were admitted with food poisoning-like symptoms. Prima facie it seems that they died due to food poisoning because their health condition deteriorated after eating chicken last night. However, the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem."

Meanwhile, Manikpur Police have launched an investigation into the case. Manikpur police station in-charge Premchand Sahu said a case of death due to suspected food poisoning has been registered and investigations are on.

Read more

  1. 19-Yr-Old Mumbai Youth Dies After Eating Shawarma At Roadside Stall, Several Ill; Owners Held
  2. 15 Children Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Laddus In Lucknow
  3. 2 Kids Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Mother Hospitalised

TAGGED:

SHOPKEEPERS DIE OF FOOD POISONINGSTOMACH ACHE AND VOMITINGKORBAFOOD POISONING IN KORBA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.