Chhattisgarh: 3 Shopkeepers Die of Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken At Fair in Korba

Korba: Three shopkeepers died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken that they had prepared at the Disneyland Fair in Budhwari in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday.

After waking up this morning, the three started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting and were rushed to Korba Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared one dead while the remaining two succumbed during treatment.

Fair director Kuldeep Vastrakar said, "Five persons who had set up shops at the fair, had cooked dinner together last night. They had chicken after which, their health deteriorated and were rushed to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anil Pandey, Sohail Khan and Sameer. All are natives of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and their families have been informed."

Dean of Korba Medical College and Hospital, Avinash Meshram said, "One of the youths was brought dead and the two others died during treatment. It has been reported that they were admitted with food poisoning-like symptoms. Prima facie it seems that they died due to food poisoning because their health condition deteriorated after eating chicken last night. However, the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem."

Meanwhile, Manikpur Police have launched an investigation into the case. Manikpur police station in-charge Premchand Sahu said a case of death due to suspected food poisoning has been registered and investigations are on.