19-Yr-Old Mumbai Youth Dies After Eating Shawarma At Roadside Stall, Several Ill; Owners Held

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth succumbed to death by suspected food poisoning and 12 others fell ill after allegedly eating a popular street food called Shawarma from a roadside stall in Mankurd of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Two owners of the stall have been arrested in this connection.

The deceased, Prathamesh Bhokse, who was admitted in the hospital with stomach ache and vomiting, died during treatment yesterday. Based on the complaint of Prathamesh's uncle, Hamid Abbas Syed (40), a case was registered at Trombay police station against the stall owners.

Shawarma is a popular dish that originated in the Middle East. It consists of thin slices of meat, stacked in an inverted cone and roasted on a spit. Shawarma is served as a sandwich or flatbread wrap along with garlic sauce, pickles and fries. Usually, mutton, chicken, lamb or beef is used in this dish.

Senior police inspector of Trombay police station, Rajesh Shinde said nearly 12 people have reported food poisoning after consuming Shawarma at a roadside stall in Maharashtra Nagar of Mankhurd. The owners, Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmad Reza Shaikh, will be produced before court today, Shinde said.

According to Trombay Police, Prathamesh ate Shawarma at the stall at around 6 pm on May 3 along with his uncle, Syed. He woke up with a severe stomach ache and vomiting the next morning and was taken to a municipal hospital. On May 5, Prathamesh complained of acute diarrhea and was rushed to KEM Hospital but was discharged after treatment.

However, on Monday morning, his health condition deteriorated as he developed weakness and was again admitted to the KEM Hospital. He passed away during treatment on May 7, Shinde said.

Trombay Police said several people fell ill after eating Shawarma at the roadside stall. Among whom, 10-12 people were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the most of the victims is stable," Shinde said.