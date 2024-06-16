ETV Bharat / snippets

In Talks With Paytm To Acquire Movies & Events Business: Zomato

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

In Talks With Paytm To Acquire Movies & Events Business: Zomato
In Talks With Paytm To Acquire Movies & Events Business: Zomato (ETV Bharat)

Online food delivery platform Zomato said on Sunday it is in talks with Paytm to acquire the fintech company's movies and events business. "We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction, however, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant a board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law," Zomato said in a regulatory filing. "The discussion is being undertaken with an intent to further strengthen our going-out business and is in line with our stated position of focusing only on our four key businesses currently," it said.

