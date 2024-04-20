Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Brings Relief From Scorching Heat; More Showers Predicted

Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Hyderabad: In a big relief for the people of the capital city of Telangana, heavy rains with thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Saturday.

Rajendranagar, Turkayamjal, Saroornagar, Nagole, Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, Keesara, Dammaiguda, Yapral, Adikmet, Gachibowli, Nacharam, Habsiguda and several other areas experienced moderate to heavy rains.

The sudden rainfall brought joy to the people of the city, who had been facing heatwave conditions for the past few weeks. However, the weather change also affected vehicular traffic causing difficulties for morning commuters. Office-goers had to face difficulties as the rain caused waterlogging on roads and traffic.

The rains came as a respite for people from sweltering heat. The maximum temperature at a few places reached 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of light to moderate rain and light thunderstorms with a maximum surface wind speed of less than 40 kmph at isolated places over Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri Bhongir.

According to an IMD bulletin issued Saturday morning, minor damage to loose/unsecured structures is likely. “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly,” it said.

Several people from Hyderabad took to X to share their joy in witnessing the rainfall. "This is bliss! To wake up to rains in the middle of a scorching summer hitting 41-43 degree Celsius everyday!" an X user wrote.

"It's South Hyderabad show now. Good spells of rain from Shamshabad - Adibatla - Charminar flanking into Nampally, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Kachiguda side. Gonna be a refreshing spell," another Hyderabad resident posted.

"Commuters wade through waterlogged roads near the #Telangana Secretariat in #Hyderabad as the city wakes up to a #rainy morning after a long gap," a user wrote, listing the difficulties faced by the commuters due to the rainfall.