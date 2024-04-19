IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall in Northeast from April 19 to 22, Showers in Delhi Today

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the entire north-east, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on April 19-22 while heatwave for some pockets of Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next four days.

According to the latest forecast from the weather body, due to western disturbance, the impact on North-West India may be visible from April 22. Due to this disturbance, the IMD predicts that there is a possibility of rain or snowfall along with lightning and strong winds in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 19, 20 and 22. There is a forecast of rain in Uttarakhand from April 19 to 24.

The weather body in its morning bulletin has further predicted that there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from April 19 to 22.

On April 19, a rain alert is issued in Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Respite to Delhiites

As Delhiites witnessed scorching heat on Thursday, the IMD predicted rain accompanied by strong winds on Friday, attributed to the influence of a western disturbance.

While Wednesday night saw scattered drizzles and gusty winds in some parts of Delhi, the relentless sunshine caused discomfort for residents starting Thursday morning.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital surged from 35.1 degrees on Wednesday to 39.2 degrees on Thursday.

Heatwave

As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in different areas of Odisha from April 19 to 21, Bihar during April 20-22, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on April 19-23, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and interior Tamil Nadu on April 19.

Severe heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Odisha on April 19 and Gangetic West Bengal on April 19-21.

It also predicted hot and humid weather to prevail over Konkan & Goa on April 19, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on April 20-23, and Kerala and Mahe on April 21 – 23.

