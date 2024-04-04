Telangana Sears at 43.5 Degree Celsius; Respite from April 7 as IMD Predicts Rains

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions persisted in Telangana on Thursday as well, with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius recorded in Ibrahim Peta area in Nalgonda district of the state, according to the data released by Telangana State Development Planning Society. Thursday was the 7th consecutive day of heat wave in the southern state.

There is some respite in the offing as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the state from April 7 till April 9. With it, the state will hopefully move into pre monsoon rains, bringing much needed relief.

The IMD has already warned of heatwave like conditions and suggested people to exercise due caution. As for the forecast for Friday, the IMD has predicted that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Bhadadri, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkumool districts of Telangana.

The IMD has already warned that the country is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact.

Considering its impact, the government has asked all power plants to operate at full capacity as it pulls all the stops to meet peak electricity demand in the searing summer season.

The government has asked all plants that are shut for maintenance or other reasons, to quickly start operating and harness surplus power available at generating stations dedicated to specific users.

The Ministry of Power has projected a peak power demand of 260 gigawatt (GW) this summer (April-June), higher than the record of 243 GW in September last year. The ministry had projected 229GW of peak power demand last year, but due to unseasonal rains the all-time high demand was recorded at 243GW in September 2023.