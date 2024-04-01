IMD predicts longer heat waves, higher temperatures in India till June, coinciding with LS Polls

New Delhi: India is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

“We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise,” the minister said at a press conference. Rijiju said he had a useful meeting with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction for extreme heat.

Lok Sabha polls in India will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. All stakeholders, including state governments, have made elaborate preparations, he said.

Elucidating the same, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the country is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact. Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period. Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said. Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India. Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states in April, the IMD said. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April, the weather office said.

Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra. Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April.