Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli Clicked Post-Dinner Outing with Friends in Mumbai - Watch

Published : May 29, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Updated : May 29, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

Anushka Sharma and her hubby star cricketer Virat Kohli were recently spotted post-dinner in Mumbai with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, his wife Sagarika Ghatge, and broadcaster Gaurav Kapur.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma (ANI image)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, the wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, was spotted in Mumbai after supper. Zaheer Khan, a former fast bowler for India, and his spouse Sagarika Ghatge joined the famous couple for the outing. Accompanying the two cricket players and their partners was well-known TV presenter Gaurav Kapur.

Anushka and Virat were spotted coming out of the high-end eatery in Mumbai with their friends late Tuesday night. Sharma went out for dinner with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli a few days following his IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2024. Anushka and Virat, along with a group of their pals, were seen leaving a Bandra restaurant in a video that a Bollywood paparazzo posted.

She dressed stylishly in trousers and a white shirt, avoiding photo ops. On the other hand, Virat wore beige trousers and a black shirt in a more laid-back style. The actor debuted in public for the first time this month after welcoming her son, Akaay, alongside Virat Kohli. In February of this year, Anushka and Virat made the announcement of the birth of their second child. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world," read the statement.

On the professional front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. It is a biographical film about Jhulan Goswami, a cricket player. She is set to make her screen return in nearly four years with this flick. She last appeared opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. Netflix will have the sports drama available soon.

